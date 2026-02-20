Accreditation for Foreign Media Covering Constitutional Referendum is Now Open

ASTANA – The Kazakh Foreign Ministry announced on Feb. 18 the opening of accreditation for foreign media representatives wishing to cover the nationwide referendum on the adoption of a new Constitution, scheduled for March 15.

“In accordance with the legislation of Kazakhstan, foreign journalists may carry out their professional activities in the country only if they hold permanent or temporary accreditation issued by the Foreign Ministry. Representatives of foreign mass media may be accompanied by one interpreter upon presentation of the valid identity document,” the statement reads.

Applications by foreign journalists must be submitted no later than 12:00 pm (Astana time) on March 10 to [email protected] with the subject line ‘Referendum2026.’ Applicants are required to submit a letter from the editor-in-chief requesting accreditation for the journalist, a copy of the journalist’s valid passport, a completed application form and accreditation form, a digital photo (3×4 cm), a brief biography of the journalist, and brief information about the media outlet.