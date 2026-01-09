Your January Weekend Culture Guide to Astana and Almaty

ASTANA – Cold winter days feel warmer when filled with culture, shared moments, and quiet escapes. The Astana Times editorial team has curated a line-up of events for the upcoming weekend, ideal for spending time with friends and family.

Astana

“The Immersive Experience” exhibition, Jan. 9 – Feb. 27

This immersive exhibition invites visitors to step inside the world of Vincent van Gogh through large-scale projections, music, and light. The experience offers a new way to connect with the artist’s most famous works and emotions, making it engaging for both art lovers and first-time visitors.

Venue: Lumiere-Hall Multimedia Museum; 8 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” ballet, Jan. 10-11

The ballet production of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” is a delightful option for families and fairy tale enthusiasts. This classic tale will come to life on the stage of the Astana Opera, promising an enchanting experience for audiences of all ages. Immerse yourself in a world of magic, wonder, and moral lessons as this timeless story unfolds.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Gaukhartas” musical, Jan. 10-11

“Gaukhartas” is a captivating musical drama set in the heart of the Kazakh steppe, exploring family, love, and conflict. With a rich storyline spanning decades, it weaves together contrasting personalities, passionate relationships, and unforgettable music. Don’t miss this powerful performance that promises to leave you deeply moved and entertained. Experience the magic of a musical where love and drama collide in a beautifully staged production.

Venue: ​Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

“The Snow Queen” performance, Jan. 10

Bringing a beloved winter story to the ballet stage, this production combines elegant choreography with atmospheric set design. The story of courage, friendship, and love makes the performance appealing to audiences of all ages.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Anyone Can Sing” vocal show, Jan. 10

Blending humor, music, and relatable stories, this light-hearted performance celebrates creativity and self-expression. The show delivers an uplifting message: talent and confidence are found in everyone.

Venue: Lya Theater; 62 Kabanbay Batyr Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Die Fledermaus” performance, Jan. 10

Johann Strauss’s operetta brings wit, elegance, and lively music to the stage. Full of playful intrigue and romantic twists, the performance promises an entertaining evening for fans of classical theater.

Venue: Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abay; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

“Beauty and the Beast” performance, Jan. 11

A touching tale about love that looks beyond appearances, reminding us that true beauty lives in the soul.

Venue: Schoolchildren’s Palace; 124 Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Nutcracker” ballet, Jan. 11

Step into a magical world with Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” This enchanting ballet brings to life the beloved story of Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, and their journey through a fantastical land of sugar plums, snowflakes, and unforgettable music. Don’t miss your chance to experience this timeless holiday classic — a performance filled with beauty, magic, and joy.

Venue: Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abay; 110 Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Art Evening, Jan. 10-11

Immerse yourself in an inspiring atmosphere at an art evening, where creativity flows freely. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a curious beginner, this event offers a unique opportunity to explore your artistic potential.

Venue: Carpe Diem painting studio; 302, Navoi Street. Tickets are available here.