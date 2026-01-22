Tokayev Signs Board of Peace Charter at Trump-Initiated Davos Ceremony

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Board of Peace charter, established at the initiative of U.S. President Donald Trump, on Jan. 22 in Davos, Switzerland.

Along with President Tokayev, leaders and representatives of 18 countries attended the signing ceremony, Akorda reported.

Trump signed and ratified the Board of Peace charter, officially making it an international organization.

“This board has the chance to be one of the most consequential bodies ever created,” said Trump.

Trump initially invited 60 states to join the Board of Peace. While member states are limited to a three-year term, the permanent membership is available to those who pay $1 billion.

Ruslan Zheldibay, the presidential press secretary, shared details of a brief exchange between Tokayev and Trump during the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace charter.

Tokayev drew Trump’s attention to the fact that, in Trump’s 365 Wins in 365 Days list, Kazakhstan’s accession to the Abraham Accords is cited as the 177th achievement. President Tokayev wished Trump success in pursuing a “common sense” domestic policy. In response, Trump thanked Tokayev for supporting his initiative to establish the Board of Peace.