Tokayev Outlines Foreign Policy, Reform Agenda for 2026 in Interview

ASTANA – In the second half of 2025, Kazakhstan’s foreign policy gained particular momentum, marked by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s intensive schedule of high-level international engagements across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. Tokayev said the pace and geography of these contacts reflect Kazakhstan’s growing international standing and demand as a responsible actor in global affairs.

In his Jan. 5 interview with the Turkistan newspaper, Tokayev noted that, in addition to outbound visits, Astana hosted leaders for talks consistently focused on economic cooperation, investment, and global coordination. As a result of these engagements, documents to develop Kazakhstan’s priority sectors were signed last year.

“I have no desire whatsoever to act as a mediator in international disputes, nor do I have any aspiration to return to work at the UN, despite approaches from several countries. However, I do take part in closed consultations and discussions, especially since heads of a number of states are interested in my opinion. I do not need media coverage of this important work, I am far from populism. It seems that for participants in behind-the-scenes consultations, this point is also important,” President Tokayev said.

Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan’s geographic position obliges the country to pursue a balanced, independent, and principled foreign policy, including active participation in shaping global discussions. He recalled outlining Kazakhstan’s position on reforming the UN during the UN General Assembly’s 70th anniversary session.

Transit and logistics as a strategic priority

Tokayev described transit and logistics as a cornerstone of Kazakhstan’s long-term strategy, emphasizing the country’s unique position at the crossroads of major continental routes.

“For our country, strengthening its transit and logistics potential is a task of strategic importance. Despite having no direct access to the sea, Kazakhstan is located at the center of the Eurasian continent at the intersection of most transit corridors. This is a major advantage that we must skillfully use for the benefit of the country,” he said.

According to him, Kazakhstan aims to transform itself into a major transport hub of Eurasia, supported by large-scale rail and road infrastructure projects, including new railway lines and the Center–West highway, which will significantly shorten travel distances between regions.

Kazakhstan has also developed a transport system that extends beyond its borders, forming a network of cargo terminals stretching from the Yellow Sea to the Black Sea. Tokayev also emphasized that 12 international transport corridors pass through the country, handling the majority of land freight between China and Europe.

“Of course, all this does not mean that we can count on easy revenues. Competition in this sector is intensifying, since transport and logistics have become an integral part of geopolitics,” he said.

Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan remains actively engaged in developing the Belt and Road Initiative, the North–South corridor, and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, while welcoming China’s participation in the Middle Corridor.

Political continuity and reforms

Addressing public speculation surrounding meetings between Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tokayev said such encounters are informal and personal in nature. He reiterated his long-held assessment of Nazarbayev’s historical role while distancing himself from speculation about power transition scenarios.

“I am not interested in the content of such conversations and never ask questions about them. As for the personality of Nazarbayev, I have repeatedly spoken of him as the founder of modern Kazakh statehood. His merits in creating state institutions, market mechanisms in the economy, and building the new capital are obvious. We want to turn Kazakhstan into a territory of justice, law, and order. Therefore, the work of every citizen should be assessed fairly, without personal bias. This also applies to Nazarbayev, the First President of our country,” he said.

Tokayev rejected claims that parliamentary reform is designed to elevate the speaker’s role for personal political purposes, calling such assertions unfounded.

“The discussion of all reforms most important for the country is put to a nationwide referendum. There are no hidden meanings here. My position is well known – political reforms will continue. Some long-term plans, as always, will be announced soon,” he said.

A defining year ahead

Looking forward, Tokayev described the coming year as decisive, with major political developments expected to shape Kazakhstan’s trajectory for decades. He confirmed that a constitutional reform referendum has already been announced and that work is underway on extensive amendments on a scale comparable to adopting a new constitution.

Reflecting on Kazakhstan’s 35 years of independence, Tokayev said the country has overcome skepticism and external doubts through sustained state-building and reform.

“Reality has refuted those forecasts. Kazakhstan has emerged as a successful state with a dynamically developing economy and authoritative international positions. But ahead lies a colossal volume of work that must be carried out by both experienced professionals and young people,” he said.

