Tajikistan Reports 8.4% Economic Growth in 2025

ASTANA — Over the course of 2025, Tajikistan’s gross domestic product reached a growth rate of 8.4%, which was revealed during an expanded meeting of the Government of Tajikistan, chaired by President Emomali Rahmon on Jan. 23.

According to Kazinform, Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda noted that despite the complex global challenges and their negative impact on the country’s economy, 2025 was a successful year for Tajikistan.

“In the past year, the country’s gross domestic product reached 176.9 billion somoni (approx. $19 billion), with a growth rate of 8.4%. The inflation rate was 3.5%,” Rasulzoda said.

In 2025, revenues to the state budget rose to 60.3 billion somoni (approx. $6.48 billion), up by 7 billion somoni over plan. Foreign investments totaled 59.5 billion somoni (approx. $6.3 billion), a 35% increase from 2024. The total trade turnover grew by 14%, reaching 77.3 billion somoni (approx. $8.31 billion).

During the year, 400 new industrial enterprises, 38 kindergartens, 214 general education schools, and 113 healthcare facilities were commissioned, creating 280,000 new jobs.

Summing up 2025, President Rahmon instructed the government to intensify efforts to achieve strategic goals and ensure economic growth of at least 8 percent.