Saiga Migration Surges in Atyrau Villages as Officials Warn Against Illegal Hunting

ASTANA — Residents of Kazakhstan’s Atyrau Region have reported a sharp surge in the number of saiga antelopes grazing in and around small villages, including within village boundaries, Kazinform reported on Jan. 28. Wildlife inspectors have warned that the unusual migration must not be used as a pretext for shooting the protected animals.

Experts attribute the mass movement of saigas to heavy snowfall in the neighboring West Kazakhstan Region, where access to food is limited. In search of forage, the herds moved south toward the Caspian Sea coast. Over the past week alone, more than one million saiga antelopes have passed through the Atyrau Region.

Mereke Shalkarov, chief specialist at the Atyrau regional territorial inspection of forestry and wildlife, said reeds growing along the Caspian coastline are the animals’ primary food source.

“Mesh fences installed to restrict livestock movement have created barriers along traditional saiga migration routes. As a result, the animals are diverting into rural settlements while searching for alternative paths,” Shalkarov said.

Although saiga antelopes are classified as a species whose population may be regulated, hunting is permitted only between September and November. Territorial inspection officials stressed that any shooting or capture of saigas under current conditions is strictly prohibited. Violators will face legal penalties.