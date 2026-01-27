President Tokayev Urges Unified Digital System for Kazakhstan’s Law Enforcement

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of strengthening the rule of law and enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies through digitalization amid large-scale political reforms underway in Kazakhstan, during a Jan. 26 meeting at the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Tokayev emphasized that the country is undergoing major transformations, including constitutional reform and a transition to a qualitatively new political system. According to him, modern realities demand the active integration of digital technologies and artificial intelligence across all sectors of society, reported the Akorda.

“In society and the country, we must ensure unconditional adherence to the rule of law and strict order. The principle of Law and Order should be regarded as a fundamental pillar of state policy and must be reflected in the new version of the Constitution,” he said.

Unified digital ecosystem for law enforcement

President Tokayev criticized the lack of coordination in the digitalization of law enforcement bodies, noting that agencies are developing systems independently and without a unified structure. While some institutions have successfully introduced innovations, others continue to spend budget funds inefficiently.

Tokayev instructed the government to conduct a comprehensive review of all implemented digital solutions and to establish a single digital ecosystem with common technological standards for law enforcement agencies.

Personal data protection and cybercrime

President Tokayev highlighted the growing number of personal data leaks and called for a systemic approach to protecting citizens’ private information.

He also expressed serious concern about the rise in cybercrime, noting that only about one in five online fraud cases is currently solved. Tokayev urged law enforcement bodies to adopt innovative and proactive approaches to counter digital threats, warning that falling behind in this area is unacceptable.

Migration control to be fully digitalized

Tokayev stressed the urgency of fully digitalizing migration management. He noted that global migration flows are increasing and that Kazakhstan is becoming both a transit hub and an attractive destination for foreign visitors.

“In this regard, the priority task is to modernize the systems of temporary registration and monitoring of the movement of foreign citizens to ensure migration control,” he said.

Tokayev instructed the government, together with the National Security Committee, to accelerate the modernization of systems for temporary registration and monitoring of foreign citizens to strengthen migration control.