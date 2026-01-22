PACE Adopts Declaration Supporting Kazakhstan’s Democratic Reforms and Regional Leadership

ASTANA – The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a written declaration, entitled Support for Kazakhstan’s Democratic Reforms and Regional Leadership, on Jan. 19 in Strasbourg.

The British parliamentarian Michael German, a member of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, authored the document. The declaration was signed by 21 parliamentarians, representing various political groups within PACE.

The statement commends Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to implementing large-scale democratic reforms, thereby consolidating the country’s status as a regional leader in democratic governance, human rights protection, and the rule of law.

The declaration welcomes the significant steps taken by Kazakhstan’s political leadership to advance democratic transformation, including constitutional and legislative reforms and the abolition of the death penalty, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on Jan. 21.

Particular emphasis is placed on the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe in key areas, including judicial reform, anti-corruption efforts, the promotion of human rights, and the strengthening of democratic institutions. This cooperation has contributed to tangible results and reinforced Kazakhstan’s role as a model of democratic development in the region.

The document calls for continued support for Kazakhstan’s ongoing democratic transformation and for developing cooperation to promote the shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.