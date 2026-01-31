Oil Production Resumes at Tengiz Field

ASTANA — Oil production has resumed at the Tengiz oil field, with the first well successfully brought back online early on Jan. 31, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reported.

According to the operational headquarters, the first well, Group Metering Unit GSU-52, was restarted at 3:35 a.m. local time. Process facilities at the Pressure Boosting Facility (PBF) have also been launched and are operating under normal conditions.

The PBF plays a critical role in Tengiz’s upstream operations, increasing pressure in produced oil, gas, and associated fluids, stabilizing flow, and supplying downstream processing facilities — including the Second Generation Plant — with feedstock at required operating parameters.

As of now, five wells have been brought into operation. Technical teams from Tengizchevroil are preparing to commission the next group metering unit, GSU-53. Production volumes will be increased gradually as system parameters stabilize and full industrial safety is ensured.

Earlier, on Jan. 26, the Second Generation Plant was successfully launched, supplied with feedstock from the already operating Korolev field. The Energy Ministry and KazMunayGas are providing comprehensive support to the project operator to accelerate the ramp-up to planned capacity.

Vice Minister of Energy Kairkhan Tutkyshbayev is currently stationed at the production site to coordinate restoration efforts. The ministry emphasized that the situation remains under constant supervision, with strict compliance with industrial safety standards as the top priority.