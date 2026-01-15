Net Growth of Registered Businesses in Kazakhstan Surges Sevenfold in 2025

ALMATY – Kazakhstan saw an increase in entrepreneurial activity in 2025, with the net growth in registered businesses rising more than sevenfold compared to the previous year, according to data released by the Committee of State Revenues under the Ministry of Finance on Jan. 13.

In 2024, 414,000 legal entities and individual entrepreneurs were registered across the country, while 394,000 business entities were deregistered over the same period. This resulted in a net increase of around 20,000 businesses.

The trend strengthened in 2025. According to the committee, the number of newly registered legal entities and individual entrepreneurs reached 478,000, significantly exceeding the previous year’s level.

At the same time, 335,000 business entities were removed from the register. As a result, the net increase in 2025 amounted to 142,000 legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, which is more than seven times higher than the net growth recorded in 2024.