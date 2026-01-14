Mild Even by Local Standards: January Warmth Brings Early Bloom to Almaty

ALMATY — Winters in Almaty are often milder than in much of Kazakhstan, and long stretches without heavy snowfall are nothing unusual for the city. Yet even by local standards, the start of 2026 has stood out.

Instead of the usual winter chill and occasional snowfalls that mark the beginning of January, the city has experienced persistently warm, sunny weather. Daytime temperatures have repeatedly reached 7-11 degrees Celcius, making snow-covered streets a rarity and turning parks and courtyards unexpectedly green.

This year’s warmth has gone beyond what people typically expect. Fresh grass has appeared on lawns, and in some neighborhoods, early-blooming flowers have emerged. Snowdrops, usually among the first signs of spring, were also spotted in bloom in mid-January.

Almaty residents share photos and videos of flowers and blooming trees full of buds, sparking a wave of similar posts across the city. Some residents noted that the images were taken days and weeks earlier than such scenes would normally appear.

Forecasts indicate an approaching drop in temperatures, which could arrive suddenly next week. Despite the joy warm weather can bring, people are concerned that such a shift may catch plants off guard, potentially affecting vegetation and, in the longer term, agricultural yields in the region.

For a city used to relatively gentle winters, this January might be exceptional. Almaty has seen warm winters before, but rarely one that brings spring-like scenes so early.