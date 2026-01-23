Masdar, UAE Partners to Deliver Round-the-Clock Clean Energy for Uzbekistan

ASTANA — The United Arab Emirates (UAE )’s clean energy champion Masdar signed a cooperation agreement with Emirates Utilities Development Company (EUDC) and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy to develop a large-scale clean energy project providing round-the-clock power supply in the country on Jan. 22 in Abu Dhabi.

According to Masdar’s press office, the proposed project will deliver up to 1 GW of baseload power, with Uzenergosotish, Uzbekistan’s state-owned power off-taker. The initiative follows Masdar’s launch of the world’s first and largest project combining solar energy and battery storage systems, unveiled during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025.

The document exchange ceremony was attended by UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, and Masdar’s CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

“This partnership reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting the global energy transition through strategic alliances and innovative clean energy projects that ensure reliable supplies and support economic growth,” Al Mazrouei said.

He added that the UAE looks forward to expanding cooperation with Uzbekistan in sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy. Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said Masdar plays “an active role in addressing energy supply intermittency by developing projects that deliver round-the-clock renewable power, supporting the digital economy.”

The project will strengthen Masdar’s renewable energy portfolio in Uzbekistan, which totals around 2 GW with investments exceeding $2 billion. In November 2025, the company also signed an agreement with Uzenergosotish to develop the country’s largest standalone battery energy storage system, a 300 MW/600 MWh project in the Navoi region.

In May 2025, Masdar signed a cooperation agreement with Kazakhstan’s sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna to explore opportunities to develop a round-the-clock renewable energy project with up to 500 MW of baseload capacity. The CIS region is a strategic market for Masdar, which aims to reach 100 GW of global renewable energy capacity by 2030. The company is also active in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and other countries.