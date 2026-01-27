Kyrgyz Republic’s GDP Nears $23 Billion as Economy Grows Over 11% in 2025

ALMATY – The Kyrgyz Republic’s gross domestic product (GDP) nearly reached 2 trillion soms (approximately US$22.8 billion) in 2025, as the country recorded real economic growth of more than 11%, Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliyev said at a Jan. 26 government meeting.

According to preliminary figures, GDP totaled 1.976 trillion soms (US$22.8 billion) by the end of the year and is expected to grow once revised calculations are completed, the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

“Since 2022, GDP has doubled. Real GDP growth in 2025 reached 11.1%. Over the past four years, the average annual real growth rate stood at 10.2%, which is a high indicator both regionally and globally,” Kasymaliyev said.

Sector growth and industry highlights

The construction sector posted the strongest performance, growing by 21.1%, while the services sector expanded by 10.9%. Growth in agriculture was more modest at 2.2%. Industrial output rose by 10.7%, with total industrial production nearing 800 billion soms (US$9.1 billion).

Several manufacturing industries recorded particularly strong gains. Output in the pharmaceutical sector increased 1.7 times, while food production grew by 30.1%. Production of rubber and plastic goods, as well as construction materials, rose by 35.7%.

The automotive manufacturing sector nearly doubled in size, while chemical production expanded by 19.8%. The mining sector also posted solid growth of 14.2%.

Investment in fixed capital increased by 18.4% in 2025, reaching 374.6 billion soms (US$4.3 billion), reflecting continued economic momentum and infrastructure development.