KMG International Showcases Record Financial Results in 2025

ALMATY – KMG International (KMG) reported strong financial and operational performance in 2025, posting record profitability and solid growth across its refining and retail operations, according to preliminary results for the year.

Operationally, the group continued to strengthen its core assets. The Petromidia refinery processed a total of 5.88 million tons of crude oil in 2025, operating at an average throughput of 14,900 tons per day, reported the KMG’s press service on Jan. 19.

Retail operations also expanded, with sales volumes at KMG’s downstream subsidiaries rising by 14% year-on-year, driven by higher wholesale and trading activity in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria and Georgia.

Non-fuel retail remained an important contributor to earnings. Profit from non-fuel goods reached $56.9 million, a 9% increase from 2024 and reflecting continued growth in convenience retail and value-added services.

The company’s financial results underscored this operational momentum, with consolidated EBITDA surging to $424 million in 2025, a 61% increase from the previous year. Net profit reached $128 million – the highest level recorded in the company’s history.