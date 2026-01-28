Kazakhstan’s Zangar Nurlanuly Reaches Australian Open Junior Quarterfinals

By Dana Omirgazy  in Sports on 28 January 2026

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Zangar Nurlanuly advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Junior Tennis Championships on Jan. 28.

In the quarterfinals, Zangar Nurlanuly will meet Hong Kong’s Kai Thompson on Jan. 30. Photo credit: KTF

The world No. 12 junior faced Russia’s top under-18 player, Savva Rybkin (ranked 13 in ITF Juniors), in the third round. Nurlanuly dominated the first set with a 6-1 win and followed it up with a 6-4 victory in the second set.

In the quarterfinals, Nurlanuly will meet Hong Kong’s Kai Thompson on Jan. 30 for a chance to advance to the semifinals, reported Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service.


