Kazakhstan’s Zangar Nurlanuly Reaches Australian Open Junior Quarterfinals

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Zangar Nurlanuly advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Junior Tennis Championships on Jan. 28.

The world No. 12 junior faced Russia’s top under-18 player, Savva Rybkin (ranked 13 in ITF Juniors), in the third round. Nurlanuly dominated the first set with a 6-1 win and followed it up with a 6-4 victory in the second set.

In the quarterfinals, Nurlanuly will meet Hong Kong’s Kai Thompson on Jan. 30 for a chance to advance to the semifinals, reported Kazakhstan Tennis Federation’s press service.