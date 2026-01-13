Kazakhstan’s Muslim Authority Approves 2026 Islamic Calendar

ALMATY — Kazakhstan’s Spiritual Administration of Muslims has approved the religious calendar for 2026 on Jan. 8, announcing the key dates of Islamic observances for the year.

According to the approved calendar, the holy month of Ramadan will begin on Feb. 19, while Laylat al-Qadr, also known as the night of power, is expected to fall on the night of March 16–17.

Oraza Ait (Eid al-Fitr in Kazakh) will be celebrated on March 20, while Qurban Ait (Eid al-Adha) is scheduled to take place on May 27-29.

The administration clarified that the dates were determined based on data from international astronomical research centers. At the same time, specialists noted that the exact dates of religious holidays may be adjusted by one day, depending on the actual sighting of the new moon. Such adjustments are a common practice in the Islamic calendar, reflecting the traditional reliance on lunar observation to determine the beginning of religious months.