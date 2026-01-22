Kazakhstan’s Kasteev Art Museum Reopens After Major Renovation

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Abilkhan Kasteev State Museum of Arts reopened to the public after a major modernization, unveiling renovated galleries and updated exhibitions, reported the Ministry of Culture and Information on Jan. 17.

The reopening coincides with two milestones: the museum’s 90th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of its current building, which has housed the collection since 1976. Founded in 1935, the museum is named after Abilkhan Kasteev, who is widely regarded as the founder of professional fine arts in Kazakhstan. It holds one of Central Asia’s largest and most significant art collections, spanning Kazakh fine art, Russian art, and works from Europe and Asia.

Kasteev shaped early Kazakh painting and graphic art. Through his work, he documented social change, everyday life, and the country’s landscapes throughout the 20th century, blending national themes with academic techniques.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva visited the museum on reopening day to review the results of the large-scale renovation. The modernization was carried out with the support of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed to align the country’s leading art institution with international museum standards.

Upgraded infrastructure and renewed exhibitions

The renovation focused on improving visitor experience and enhancing conditions for preserving and displaying artworks. Interior spaces and the roof were renovated, and the flooring was replaced. Upgraded engineering systems support the facility. To maintain stable temperature and humidity levels, a new climate control system was installed. This is a key requirement for art conservation.

According to the ministry, the largest art museum in Kazakhstan is now equipped to host major international exhibitions and long-term loan projects.

In addition to well-known works of Kazakh and world art, museum curators revised the permanent exhibitions, introducing several new thematic sections.

These include an exhibition dedicated to graphic artist Evgeniy Sidorkin, a prominent figure in Kazakh graphic art, a new section titled Women’s Images in Kazakh Art, an expanded display of art created during Kazakhstan’s independence period, and a collection of newly acquired foreign artworks from the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

Institutional support

The modernization project was implemented with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information. The renovation became possible through cooperation between government agencies, the museum team, and partners, including Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna sovereign wealth fund and the Senim Qogamy public fund.