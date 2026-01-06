Kazakhstan’s Inflation Tops 12% in 2025, Almaty Among Lowest Rate Regions

ASTANA — Inflation in Kazakhstan reached 12.3% in 2025, reflecting sustained price pressures across food products, non-food goods, and paid services. At the same time, monthly inflation in December 2025 moderated to 0.9%.

In December last year, consumer price growth was driven primarily by food products, which increased by 1.2% over the month. Non-food goods rose by 0.7%, while paid services increased by 0.6%, reported the Bureau of National Statistics on Dec. 30.

In 2025, inflation was 12.3%, with the largest contribution from food prices, which rose 13.5% year-on-year. Non-food goods increased by 11.1%, while paid services recorded an annual growth of 12%.

Regionally, lower annual inflation rates were observed in several parts of the country. Almaty and the Kostanai Region recorded the lowest inflation rates at 11.7%, followed by the Abai, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan Regions, each at 11.8%.