Kazakhstan’s Documentary Shows How Autism Support Builds Stronger Communities

ASTANA — Small acts of support can open new opportunities for children with autism and bring relief to their families. On Jan. 15, the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation presented the documentary “Aut,” directed by Kanat Beisekeyev, which highlights the impact of sport, trust, and human connection.

The film follows children with autism in Astana who train in cycling under the patient guidance of Velolegend cycling section coaches. Through consistent support, the children gradually gain confidence, independence, and control, succeeding both in Kazakhstan and international competitions.

“Aut” also highlights the experiences of families, capturing parents’ fears, struggles, hopes, and moments of strength. Sport becomes a shared language, connecting children and coaches while showing how steady support and small victories can transform lives.

According to Beisekeyev, the project was deeply meaningful to him and reflected his personal commitment.

“As a director, I made this film with all my heart. It is very important to me,” he said.

For more than a decade, the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation has run the Autism. One World for All program and expanded a nationwide network of Assyl Miras autism centers.

Ainur Karbozova, the foundation’s director, stressed that the project goes beyond direct support for children. It aims to shape social attitudes and foster acceptance.

“This is not only about supporting children with autism, but about educating society. It is not enough to develop a culture of acceptance – we must strengthen and sustain it together. Alongside specialized services, we train teachers and public service employees to support parents and create an autism-friendly environment. Simple acts of support and everyday kindness make a real difference,” Karbozova said.

The documentary will be released to the public on Jan. 23 on Beisekeyev’s YouTube channel.

The film’s message comes at a time when the number of children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is steadily increasing in Kazakhstan. According to the Health Ministry, as of Sept. 1, 2025, there were 14,500 children with ASD, a 17.8% increase compared to December 2024. Since 2019, this figure has grown more than fivefold.