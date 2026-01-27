Kazakhstan’s Citizens to Receive Free Short-Term Visas to India

ALMATY – India will begin offering free visas to Kazakh citizens, Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Sailas Tangal announced at an official reception in Astana commemorating India’s 77th Republic Day.

According to the ambassador, the Indian government has decided to grant Kazakh citizens visa-free entry for up to 30 days for tourism, medical treatment, and to accompany persons, reported the Kazinform news agency on Jan. 26.

Tangal highlighted that visas can be obtained both online and through personal application at the Embassy of India. He also emphasized a growing trend in tourist exchanges between the two countries, noting that Indian estimates indicate approximately 250,000 Indian citizens visited Kazakhstan in 2025.

In his speech, the diplomat underscored India’s current status as the fourth-largest economy in the world and one of the fastest-growing, with sustained development in IT, artificial intelligence, fintech, pharmaceuticals, and digital infrastructure.

Special attention was given to the strategic partnership between India and Kazakhstan. The ambassador noted active cooperation within frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), BRICS, the C5 + 1 format, and the United Nations.