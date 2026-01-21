Kazakhstan’s Abay Theater Brings Classical Ballet to Singapore

ASTANA – The Abay Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater will perform in Singapore for the first time on Jan. 23-25 at the National University of Singapore, announced the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information.

As part of the tour, the theater will present a two-part program to Singaporean audiences. The first part, titled “Classical Ballet Masterpieces,” will feature excerpts from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake,” Herman Løvenskiold’s “La Sylphide,” and Ludwig Minkus’ “Don Quixote.”

The second part includes the one-act ballet “Carmen Suite,” choreographed by Alberto Alonso to music by Rodion Shchedrin, based on motifs from Georges Bizet’s opera. The production is widely regarded as one of the landmark works of world choreography, exploring themes of passion, freedom, and fate.

The performances will take place at the University Cultural Center of NUS. Tickets can be purchased here.

“This performance is more than a ballet. It is a celebration of the strong and growing friendship between Kazakhstan and Singapore. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1993, the two countries have built enduring ties through cultural, economic, and people-to-people exchanges,” writes the Abay theater in its social media post.

“The Abay Theater’s visit to Singapore symbolizes both cultural diplomacy and a tribute to national pride, inviting Singapore audiences to share in a milestone that honours Kazakhstan’s heritage and its international friendship with Singapore,” writes the theater, highlighting this year’s 35th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence.

Founded in 1934, the Abay Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater is one of Kazakhstan’s leading cultural institutions and regularly presents its productions abroad. The upcoming performances in Singapore mark another step in promoting Kazakhstan’s cultural presence abroad through international touring productions.

The Astana Times earlier produced a detailed episode that took viewers behind the scenes of the theater.