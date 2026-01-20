Kazakhstan, UK Universities Launch New Partnership in Bronze Age Archaeology

ASTANA – Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University (EKTU) and the Institute of Archaeology at University College London (UCL) have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen long-term cooperation in archaeological and archaeometallurgical research. The agreement was signed at the Bett Show UK 2026 international educational technology exhibition.

The memorandum was signed by EKTU Rector Saule Rakhmetullina and UCL Institute of Archaeology Director Kevin MacDonald. It provides a framework for collaboration within two major research initiatives focused on Eurasian Bronze Age metallurgy: the ERC-supported international DREAM project, led at UCL by Miljana Radivojević, and Kazakhstan’s project dubbed Tin Mines of Eastern Kazakhstan in the System of Ancient Eurasian Metallurgy, led by Evgeny Vodyasov with support from Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

Both projects aim to advance understanding of the role of the Eurasian steppe in the development of ancient metallurgy, the emergence of transregional trade networks, and technological innovation during the Bronze Age, reported the ministry’s press service on Jan. 19.

The agreement provides for joint fieldwork and laboratory research, preparation of international scientific publications, academic exchange, and the organization of joint scientific events. The partnership places particular emphasis on archaeometallurgy, one of the fastest-growing interdisciplinary fields in global archaeology.

The ministry described the agreement as an important step toward expanding international scientific cooperation and further integrating Kazakhstani research into the global academic community.