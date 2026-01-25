Kazakhstan to Seek UNESCO Status for Key Religious and Historical Sites

ALMATY – Kazakhstan will intensify efforts to promote its historical and cultural heritage at the international level, including through new nominations to UNESCO, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva said at a Jan. 21 government meeting.

One of the key areas highlighted was the promotion of Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural heritage at the international level. The work will be carried out to nominate a group of sites for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List. These include the Zharkent Mosque and the Ascension Cathedral, as well as the petroglyphs of the Karatau mountain range.

In addition, documents have been submitted for expert evaluation to include Abai Kunanbayev’s Words of Edification in UNESCO’s Memory of the World register.

The initiatives are part of a broader effort to preserve national heritage and enhance Kazakhstan’s cultural visibility globally.