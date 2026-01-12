Kazakhstan Sets Record in Grain Exports in 2025

ASTANA — In 2025, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) transported a record 11 million tons of grain for export, the highest in the past decade, contributing to a total rail shipment volume of 14.3 million tons, up 31% from 2024.

Domestic shipments also increased, rising 26% to more than 3.3 million tons. Shipments to Central Asian countries grew by 30%, reaching 6.3 million tons, including a doubling of exports to the Kyrgyz Republic, a 12% increase to Tajikistan (1.4 million tons), and a 32% increase to Uzbekistan (4.5 million tons). Exports to Azerbaijan tripled, while shipments to Iran and Afghanistan rose by 69% and 63%, respectively. Deliveries to the Baltic states increased sixfold, exceeding 800,000 tons, and shipments to Black Sea and Baltic ports grew by 49% and 67%, reported rail-news.kz, Kazakhstan’s rail industry news portal, on Jan. 8.

During the 2025-2026 marketing year (September-December 2025), grain shipments totaled six million tons (+19%), including 4.7 million tons of exports (+18%). December alone marked a record month, with 1.6 million tons transported, 14% higher than December 2024. Grain exports to China increased by 30%, exceeding 4.2 million tons, including 0.8 million tons of raw grain. Containerized feed shipments showed a structural shift, increasing 3.5-fold from 0.7 million tons to 3.1 million tons.

Despite restrictive measures, coordinated efforts between KTZ, government bodies, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, and shippers have ensured stable grain transportation. KTZ’s rail infrastructure and rolling stock fully support elevators and access roads for the shipment of the new harvest.