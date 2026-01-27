Kazakhstan Reports Progress in Restoring Oil Production in Atyrau Region

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has reported significant progress in restoring production operations at oilfields in the Atyrau region, following disruptions earlier this month.

According to the ministry, the key milestone was the successful restart of the Second Generation Plant (SGP) on Jan. 26. The plant is now operating on feedstock from the Korolevskoye field, which was brought back online. Current throughput to the SGP stands at 2,500 tonnes per day, with specialists gradually increasing the supply of multiphase flow to fill the system and reach design capacity.

At the Tengiz field, a full mobilization of personnel and technical resources has been declared. Intensive inspections of power facilities and electricity distribution systems are underway. According to official sources, all necessary staff are engaged in final technical testing. A safe restart of the power supply system has been confirmed, and Tengiz production is expected to resume in the near future.

Operator Tengizchevroil (TCO) has been tasked with accelerating the restoration of output while strictly adhering to industrial safety and occupational health standards.

The next critical phase is scheduled for Feb. 2, when operations through the Pressure Boosting System are expected to resume using a compressor and four transformers. This will ensure a stable and full feedstock supply to both the Process Lines Complex (PLC) and the SGP.

The ministry and the national oil company KazMunayGas (KMG) are providing comprehensive support to TCO, coordinating technical measures and conducting hourly monitoring of the situation. To ensure direct operational oversight, senior officials from the ministry and KMG remain permanently on site at the Tengiz field.

Tengizchevroil has reaffirmed its commitment to safe and reliable operations and plans to ramp up production gradually as infrastructure readiness and safety confirmations allow.