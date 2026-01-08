Kazakhstan Recovers Over $30 Million in Anti-Corruption Efforts in 2025

ASTANA – The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan has reported the results of its anti-corruption activities for 2025, highlighting the recovery of 16.1 billion tenge (US$31.5 million) to the national budget. In addition, property valued at 3.3 billion tenge (US$6.5 million) was seized as part of ongoing enforcement measures.

Over the reporting period, 895 individuals were prevented from engaging in illegal activities. Authorities initiated 1,052 criminal cases, completed 969 investigations, and referred 860 cases to court.

The majority of corruption-related offenses involved bribery and embezzlement of public funds, the committee’s press service reported on Jan. 8.

Sixty-one individuals received 24.2 million tenge ($47,364) for reporting corruption, while authorities reaffirmed their commitment to continued anti-corruption efforts to strengthen transparency and the rule of law.