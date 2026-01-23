Kazakhstan Presents National Education Pavilion at Bett UK 2026 in London

ALMATY – Kazakhstan has presented its national pavilion at Bett UK 2026, one of the world’s largest international platforms dedicated to educational technology, digital transformation, and innovation in learning from Jan. 21 to 23.

The Kazakh delegation is led by Sayasat Nurbek, Minister of Science and Higher Education, who is attending the exhibition and holding a series of meetings with representatives of leading universities and global technology companies, the ministry’s press service reported.

The pavilion serves as a platform to showcase Kazakhstan’s priorities in higher and postgraduate education, including the digitalization of academic processes, the integration of artificial intelligence solutions, the development of scientific research, and the expansion of international academic cooperation.

Nine Kazakh higher and postgraduate education institutions are participating in the pavilion, presenting their academic programs, research initiatives, and potential for joint educational and scientific projects with international partners. The exhibition highlights the growing capacity of Kazakhstan’s universities and their readiness to engage actively with the global academic community.

The program includes plenary sessions, thematic discussions, presentations of cutting-edge EdTech solutions, and business meetings focused on the future of education, artificial intelligence, and digital learning environments.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Nurbek held working meetings with representatives of major global technology companies, including Lenovo, Intel, Microsoft, and Google.

Discussions focused on introducing advanced digital solutions, artificial intelligence technologies, and innovative educational platforms into Kazakhstan’s higher education system. Particular attention was given to developing digital skills among students and faculty, as well as modernizing educational infrastructure.

The sides also explored opportunities for joint projects with Kazakh universities, including integrating AI tools into education and research to further cooperation between academia and the technology sector.