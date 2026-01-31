Kazakhstan Moves to Strengthen Oversight of Archaeological Work

ASTANA – Weak regulation and fragmented oversight have long been straining Kazakhstan’s archaeology sector. To address the issue, the Senate, an upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, has approved amendments to legislation aimed at strengthening the protection of historical and cultural heritage.

Licensing gaps and lack of control

According to archaeologist Syrym Yesen, the sector lacks a unified system and clear standards, particularly in areas with ongoing construction.

“In the past, there was only one type of license. It was unlimited in duration and allowed work anywhere in Kazakhstan and on any type of monument. Before mining or construction, archaeological assessments were conducted to determine whether earthworks were allowed. Licensed specialists carried out these studies,” Yesen said.

He noted that private companies later abused the system by issuing false conclusions that no heritage sites existed in certain areas. “Behind these formal statements, many historical monuments were destroyed,” he said.

The archaeological community proposed dividing licenses into separate categories for expert assessments, emergency excavations and scientific research, but the idea was not included in the final law.

Deputy Askhat Aimagambetov highlighted that weak oversight had worsened the situation. Official data indicate around 70 excavations per year, while the actual number may reach 300.

“Archaeological work will now be divided into two types: planned scientific excavations and preventive excavations carried out before construction or in emergencies. This will legalize archaeologists’ work, allow infrastructure projects to continue and help preserve cultural heritage,” he said.

He added that the existing licensing system allowed organizations to work indefinitely without reassessing staff qualifications or professional capacity.

Under the new system, licenses will be issued separately for archaeological and restoration work and will be valid for five years.

“There will no longer be a system where a license is issued once and remains valid indefinitely,” Aimagambetov said.

Digital oversight and coordination

Yesen noted that Kazakhstan lacks a complete system for recording excavations and registering artifacts.

“Some sites are studied multiple times, while others are ignored and destroyed. We proposed digitalization back in 2019. Around 110 to 120 licensed organizations exist, but only around 60% are actually active, and their results are unclear,” he said.

Aimagambetov confirmed that a unified digital system is being developed to store excavation reports, monument records and lists of licensed archaeologists. He also announced the creation of the National Archaeological Service under the Almaty-based Margulan Archaeological Institute.

“This service will monitor excavations, conduct scientific reviews, manage a unified information system, provide methodological support, determine which monuments are to be studied and at what time, as well as set scientific priorities. The system should restore order in the archaeological industry,” he said.

Tackling illegal excavations

Illegal digging continues to threaten heritage sites, particularly around Almaty, where people using metal detectors have damaged burial mounds.

“When we caught offenders and handed them to the police, the punishment was just a 60,000 tenge [US$118] fine. That’s unacceptable,” Yesen said.

Aimagambetov said artifacts are often smuggled abroad and sold on the black market.

“The new law directly bans the use of metal detectors and specialized equipment without a license. What some call a hobby is actually the theft of our history,” he said.

The Kazakh Justice Ministry has previously declined to tighten criminal penalties, citing a low number of registered cases. Experts reiterate that prevention and enforcement remain critical.

According to Arkhad Moldakhmet, a lecturer at the Astana International University, protecting archaeological heritage is a shared responsibility.

“Engaging local communities, explaining the value of monuments and motivating young people to protect heritage are essential. With a comprehensive approach, we can preserve history and develop cultural tourism,” he said.

The new legislation aims to systematize archaeology by improving post-excavation preservation, restoring surrounding areas, centralizing artifact storage, and establishing a State Heritage Fund and a National Depository. Officials say the measures will strengthen protection, improve research quality, and reduce illegal excavations.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.