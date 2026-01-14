Kazakhstan Maintains Oil Export Stability Despite Temporary CPC Disruptions

ASTANA — Kazakh Energy Ministry confirmed a temporary decline in oil shipments through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) marine terminal in December 2025 in a Jan. 13 statement on oil production and export volumes.

The decrease resulted from the forced suspension of Single Point Mooring (SPM-3) following a drone attack, as well as adverse weather conditions, including storms in the Black Sea.

To mitigate the impact on the oil sector and avoid production shutdowns, the ministry took measures to redistribute export flows. Part of the volumes was redirected via alternative routes. Shipments through the Atyrau-Samara pipeline increased, along with exports to China. Shipments through other export routes remained in line with average planned levels.

Earlier, KazMunayGas, a national oil and gas company, reported that its chartered oil tanker Matilda did not sustain serious damage following a drone attack near the CPC Black Sea loading terminal. The vessel, chartered by KMG’s subsidiary Kazmortransflot, was scheduled to load Kazakh crude on Jan. 18, but was targeted by unmanned aerial vehicles on Jan. 13. According to the company, the incident caused an explosion without triggering a fire.