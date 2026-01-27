Kazakhstan, Israel Reaffirm Commitment to Stronger Bilateral Ties

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Jan. 27, underscoring both countries’ commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation.

President Tokayev noted that the minister’s visit reflects Israel’s firm intention to deepen bilateral ties with Kazakhstan across a wide range of sectors.

During the meeting, both sides discussed trade, economic, and scientific-technical cooperation, as well as the implementation of joint projects in artificial intelligence, agriculture, and water resource management.

Tokayev also welcomed the Kazakhstan–Israel business forum held in Astana as part of Sa’ar’s visit, expressing confidence that its outcomes would make a practical contribution to expanding investment partnerships between the two nations.

Sa’ar emphasized Israel’s interest in giving fresh momentum to interstate relations with Kazakhstan and elevating them to a new level.

He also expressed appreciation for President Tokayev’s decision to have Kazakhstan join the Abraham Accords, noting that the move will strengthen stability, peace, and international dialogue.

The Israeli foreign minister further praised the large-scale political and socio-economic reforms underway in Kazakhstan and voiced confidence in their successful implementation.

The two sides also exchanged views on pressing issues on the international agenda.