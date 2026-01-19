Kazakhstan, Germany to Establish Regional Center for Sustainable Agriculture in Central Asia

ALMATY – Kazakhstan and Germany will establish a Regional Center for Sustainable Agriculture for Central Asia and Germany at the Kazakh Research Institute of Agriculture and Plant Growing, following discussions held during the 18th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) in Berlin.

The idea of creating a Regional Center for Sustainable Agriculture was discussed during a meeting of representatives from Central Asian countries and Germany. The concept of the center was developed by the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center in cooperation with the Kazakhstan-German Agricultural Policy Dialogue.

The center aims to consolidate efforts among Central Asian states and Germany to improve agricultural productivity while accounting for regional climate conditions and the growing challenges posed by climate change, the Ministry of Agriculture reported on Jan. 17.

Among the center’s core objectives are the transfer of knowledge and technologies, the advancement of agricultural science, professional training and capacity building, and the promotion of sustainable farming practices. Practical activities of the center are planned to be carried out at the institute in the Almaty Region, under the coordination of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center.

The initiative was presented on the sidelines of GFFA, which took place alongside the international Green Week exhibition, one of the world’s largest platforms for agriculture and food industries. Kazakhstan’s delegation also took part in Green Week events, where the country was represented by a national pavilion showcasing the products of 20 Kazakh companies.

The exhibition highlighted Kazakhstan’s export-oriented agricultural output and its growing potential in food processing, organic farming, and the adoption of modern agrotechnologies. Participation in Green Week served as an important platform for establishing new business contacts and strengthening long-term partnerships with international counterparts.

Key events of the forum included a roundtable titled Kazakhstan–Germany Agro & Water Nexus: Promoting Sustainable Growth through Agricultural Development and Water Management, as well as panel discussions on investment in the agri-food sector, digitalization, and the application of artificial intelligence in agriculture.

Participants emphasized significant opportunities to expand trade, economic, and investment cooperation. The identified priority areas included organic agriculture, agricultural science, digital farming, and AI-based solutions. Kazakhstan reaffirmed its interest in attracting German investment into agricultural processing, sustainable farming practices, and the development of value-added supply chains.