Kazakhstan Expands Renewable Energy Capacity as Clean Generation Reaches 7% in 2025

ASTANA – Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its transition to sustainable energy, with the share of clean electricity generation rising to 7% in 2025, up from 6.43% in 2024, reflecting steady progress in renewable energy development.

During the year, nine new renewable energy facilities with a combined capacity of 503 megawatts were commissioned. These included five wind farms totaling 387 megawatts, three solar power plants with 90 megawatts, and one hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 26 megawatts. The new projects were implemented across the Karagandy, Ulytau, Aktobe, Zhetisu, Kyzylorda, and Mangystau Regions.

Kazakhstan now operates 162 renewable energy facilities with a total installed capacity of 3.5 gigawatts, comprising 67 wind farms, 49 solar power plants, 43 hydroelectric power plants, and three biogas power plants, reported the Energy Ministry on Jan. 6.

The expansion of renewable energy is supported by a structured auction mechanism under the 2024-2027 plan, which envisions allocating 6.7 gigawatts of new capacity. As of December 2025, nearly 4 gigawatts have already been awarded, indicating strong investor interest and a dynamic market for green energy projects.

Several large-scale international projects will be implemented in partnership with strategic global investors, including Total Eren, Masdar, China Power International Holding, and China Energy.

Looking ahead, Kazakhstan plans to implement more than 8 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2035, reaffirming its long-term commitment to green energy development, enhanced energy security, and greater resilience of the national power system.