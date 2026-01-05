Kazakhstan Expands Access to Bond Market Data for Global Investors

ALMATY — Kazakhstan has launched a new information platform to improve transparency and access to its bond market for both international and local investors, as foreign interest in the country’s sovereign debt continues to grow.

The Central Securities Depository (KCSD), together with the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), unveiled the Capital Markets Kazakhstan information portal, which consolidates key data on the structure of the bond market, financial institutions, regulation, and available investment instruments, reported the depository’s press service on Dec. 30, 2025.

Promoting Kazakhstan’s bond market internationally

The portal was developed as part of a broader effort to promote Kazakhstan’s national bond market under the Asian Bond Market Initiative (ABMI) of ASEAN+3. On Kazakhstan’s side, the initiative is being implemented by the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market in cooperation with the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Finance, and the Astana International Financial Centre.

The platform’s main objective is to raise global investors’ awareness of Kazakhstan’s debt market and strengthen its overall investment appeal by providing a clear, structured overview of the country’s financial landscape.

Rising foreign interest in government securities

The launch comes amid a marked increase in non-resident investment in Kazakhstan’s government securities, widely regarded as the benchmark and lowest-risk instruments in the local market. From January to December 2025, the volume of foreign investments in government securities recorded in the KCSD system rose by 69%, increasing from 1 trillion tenge (approximately US$2.1 billion) to 1.8 trillion tenge (US$3.8 billion).

“By creating the Capital Markets Kazakhstan portal, at the initial stage we aimed to simplify access to data on Kazakhstan’s bond market for foreign investors and to make the introduction to Kazakhstan’s financial landscape clear and transparent. The portal has now been launched in pilot mode and will be actively developed and expanded with additional information going forward,” said Chairman of the Management Board of the Central Securities Depository Yedil Medeu.

Integrated data and regulatory transparency

According to KASE, the project forms part of its broader strategy to build a digital ecosystem for the capital market that unites trading, infrastructure, and information services.

“The exchange integrates data on trading and instruments into the portal, including bonds, equities, and market indices, providing transparent and convenient access to information on Kazakhstan’s securities market for an international audience,” said Chairman of the Management Board of KASE Adil Mukhamejanov.

The portal places particular emphasis on the regulatory framework. Investors can also explore available investment instruments, including government and corporate bonds, equities, and market indices, alongside links to official macroeconomic reviews and analytical reports.

An aggregated news feed from key market participants, including KCSD and KASE, provides timely updates on developments in Kazakhstan’s bond market. The platform is available in English, Kazakh, and Russian.