Kazakhstan Boosts Oil Output in 2025 as Western Regions Drive Growth

ALMATY — Kazakhstan significantly strengthened its position in the oil sector in 2025, recording robust growth in hydrocarbon production, according to data released by the Bureau of National Statistics under the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms on Jan. 16.

Oil and gas condensate production reached 99.4 million tons, representing 113.3% of the 2024 level, signaling a strong recovery and expansion of production capacity in the country’s key oil-producing regions.

The Atyrau Region continued to dominate Kazakhstan’s oil landscape, accounting for 62.5% of total national production in 2025. The region remains the undisputed center of the country’s oil industry, hosting the largest fields and major investment projects that form the backbone of Kazakhstan’s oil balance.

Mangystau Region ranked second with 17.2% of the total output. While its reserves are smaller than those of Atyrau, the region maintained stable production levels and remained a key player in the national oil market.

West Kazakhstan followed closely, contributing 12.7% of total production, further confirming its strategic importance within the sector.

Persistent challenges in southern regions

The Aktobe Region accounted for 4.6% of national oil and condensate output in 2025, while the Kyzylorda Region ranked last with a 3% share. Kyzylorda continues to face the most challenging conditions, with oil production declining for the 18th consecutive year.

Experts attribute this prolonged downturn to the depletion of mature fields and limited opportunities to rapidly launch new projects.

Overall, Kazakhstan’s 2025 production structure underscores the high concentration of oil output in a handful of western regions. The nationwide increase was driven primarily by industry leaders, while certain regions continue to struggle with long-term production decline.

Data from the Bureau of National Statistics confirm that the oil sector remains a key driver of Kazakhstan’s economy. Looking ahead, the sector’s sustainability will depend on balancing expanded production at major fields with targeted solutions for regions facing persistent declines.