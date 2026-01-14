Kazakhstan Becomes Fourth-Largest Foreign Investor in Uzbekistan by End of 2025

ALMATY – Kazakhstan ranks fourth among Uzbekistan’s foreign investors, following China, Russia and Türkiye, with 1,199 enterprises with Kazakh capital operating in the country as of Dec. 1, 2025, according to data released by the Uzbek National Statistics Committee on Jan. 9.

Trade remains the leading sector for Kazakh businesses, accounting for 492 companies. A significant presence is also seen in industry, where 129 enterprises are active. Other key areas include information and communications (127 companies), construction (82), and a range of other economic sectors that together account for 263 enterprises.

Kazakh businesses are additionally represented in agriculture, forestry and fisheries (21 companies), transportation and warehousing (33), hospitality and food services (39), as well as healthcare and social services (13).

Experts note that the growing number of joint ventures and the widening scope of cooperation reflect a high level of mutual trust between entrepreneurs from the two countries. The expansion of Kazakh capital across multiple sectors also underscores deepening economic ties and sustained interest in long-term partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.