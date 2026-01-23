Kazakhstan Attracts $150 Million Investment for Greenhouse Project in Shymkent

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and Fabe Polska CEO Fatih Budan have signed an investment agreement to implement a large-scale greenhouse project worth 69 billion tenge (approximately US$150 million) aimed at boosting domestic vegetable production and export capacity.

The project involves the construction of a modern greenhouse complex in Shymkent with an annual production capacity of 38,000 tons of tomatoes, reported the ministry’s press service on Jan. 23.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Saparov emphasized the project’s strategic importance for the development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector.

“Kazakhstan has all the necessary conditions for the introduction of advanced greenhouse technologies – a favorable investment climate, state support mechanisms, and strong demand for high-quality products. The ministry is ready to provide comprehensive support at all stages of the project, from construction to full-scale operation,” he said.

Budan said the project will rely on cutting-edge agricultural technologies, energy-efficient solutions, and modern production management systems in line with international sustainability standards.

According to Budan, the use of advanced technologies will help increase productivity and ensure stable supplies of high-quality produce to both domestic and foreign markets.

In addition, under a previously signed memorandum of understanding, Fabe Polska plans to invest approximately $137 million in Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector over the next five years, further strengthening cooperation between the two sides.

The greenhouse project is expected to play a key role in expanding year-round vegetable production, reducing reliance on imports, and supporting Kazakhstan’s broader goals of agricultural modernization and food security.