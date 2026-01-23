Kazakhstan Approves $370 Million in Investments to Localize Pharmaceutical Production

ALMATY – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has signed government resolutions approving investment agreements between the Ministry of Healthcare and four pharmaceutical companies, including AltINFARM, MSP-ROMPHARM, Abdi Ibrahim Global Pharm, and Nobel Almaty Pharmaceutical Factory. The total investment volume across the projects amounts to 173 billion tenge (approximately US$370 million).

The approved projects envisage the localization of production for 356 medicines, including a wide range of socially significant drugs, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Jan. 22.

These will cover treatments for cancer and diabetes, as well as immunobiological, antiviral, anti-anemia, pain-relief, anti-inflammatory, cold and antimicrobial medicines. The new facilities will be located in Almaty, the Almaty Region, and the Turkistan Region, creating approximately 675 new jobs nationwide.

In Almaty, AltINFARM plans to build a pharmaceutical plant in the Special Economic Zone, investing 58.5 billion tenge (US$116 million). The facility is expected to produce 54 medicines, including 35 socially significant drugs, with a focus on immunobiological products and treatments for oncology and diabetes. The project will create around 60 jobs and is being implemented in partnership with Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Kangtai Biological Technology.

Also in Almaty, Nobel Almaty Pharmaceutical Factory will construct a pharmaceutical complex compliant with international GMP standards. With investments of 39.2 billion tenge (US$78 million), the project includes the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, medicines, and biopharmaceutical products. The factory will manufacture 53 medicines, 17 of which are socially significant, and create at least 200 jobs, with Nobel İlaç as the strategic partner.

In the Almaty Region, Abdi Ibrahim Global Pharm will establish a multi-profile pharmaceutical complex. The plant will produce 76 medicines, including antivirals, treatments for type II diabetes, and anti-anemia drugs, and will employ at least 150 people.

Meanwhile, MSP-ROMPHARM will build a high-tech pharmaceutical plant in the TURAN Special Economic Zone in the Turkistan Region, alongside production facilities in the Almaty Region. With total investments of 36.7 billion tenge (US$73 million), the project will enable the production of 101 medicines, including painkillers, anti-inflammatories, cold, and antimicrobial drugs, and will create around 265 jobs. The project is being implemented in cooperation with World Medicine and Rompharm.

Once completed, the new manufacturing facilities are expected to increase the share of domestically produced medicines in Kazakhstan, strengthen the resilience of pharmaceutical supply chains, and ensure broader access to affordable, high-quality, locally produced drugs.