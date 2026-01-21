Kazakh Sappers Destroy Over 1,200 Explosives During UN Mission in Golan Heights

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s engineering and sapper unit deployed to the Golan Heights has destroyed more than 1,200 explosive devices while carrying out tasks under the mandate of the United Nations, the Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 21.

Since April 11, 2025, the personnel of the engineering-sapper group within Kazakhstan’s national contingent have conducted 44 operations, during which they neutralized over 1,200 explosive ordnance items, including 43 improvised explosive devices. The unit also conducted five search operations across terrain, UN bases, and observation posts, completed three reconnaissance missions to minefields, and conducted 11 technical inspections of discovered munitions.

Within their area of responsibility, Kazakh sappers ensure the safety of UN military personnel, facilities, and local civilians operating in and around the Golan Heights.

“We conduct reconnaissance of minefields, inspect UN bases and observation posts, and destroy explosive devices and improvised explosive mechanisms. All of the munitions we encounter are dangerous remnants of armed conflicts on Syrian territory,” said Major Ernar Amantayuly, an officer with the logistics directorate of the Center for Peacekeeping Operations.

Before deployment, the service members underwent comprehensive specialized training at the Peacekeeping Operations Center of the Almaty Garrison and the Demining Center of the Konayev Garrison. The training included a three-level humanitarian demining course designed to meet international standards for UN peacekeeping missions.