Kazakh Artists Perform at Turkic Week in Vienna

ASTANA — Artists from the Kazakhconcert, a state academic concert organization named after Roza Baglanova, performed in Vienna as part of the Turkic Week, a cultural program organized by the Organization of Turkic States, the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Information reported on Jan. 23.

The cultural and diplomatic initiative was aimed at promoting cooperation and cultural exchange among member countries.

The concert brought together creative ensembles from member countries of the organization, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, presenting national music and choreographic traditions.

Kazakh choreographer Anel Marabayeva performed the dance “Akku,” while opera singer Aigerim Altynbek presented the song “Alqonyr.” The Kazakh music group Temirlan & Yernat also performed the kui “Alem.”

Turkic Week in Vienna opened with a working meeting bringing together representatives of the Organization of Turkic States and Vienna-based diplomatic missions, allowing for informal exchanges, reported the organization’s press office.

The first public event of the program was the opening of the photo exhibition “Turkic World on the Silk Road” at the United Nations Office at Vienna, jointly organized by the Organization of Turkic States and the Turkic Academy.

One of the key policy events of the Turkic Week was a high-level roundtable titled From the Silk Road to the Middle Corridor: Promoting Connectivity through Transport and Trade Facilitation, held at the OSCE’s headquarters in Vienna.