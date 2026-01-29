Kazakh AI Startup Automates Driver Hiring for US Trucking Industry 

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Call2action.ai, a participant of the Astana Hub international innovation cluster, has added more than 30 transportation companies as clients in the U.S. in three months. These include both commercial clients and pilot projects that are transitioning to paid models. The combined fleets of companies using the platform now exceed 2,000 trucks.

According to the Astana Hub press service, Call2action.ai automates driver recruitment in the trucking industry, where the speed of filling vacancies directly impacts business revenue. Yersultan Dzhusakinov, founder and CEO of the company, said their team saw the scale of the problem in the U.S. market through discussions with industry representatives during their participation in the AlchemistX accelerator.

“The U.S. trucking industry is valued at $1.3 trillion, while driver turnover in certain segments exceeds 100% annually. This confirmed that automating the initial hiring stage can deliver direct, measurable impact for carriers. We received our first commercial demand immediately after launch, when an issued invoice was paid the next day, confirming the relevance of our solution,” he said.

The platform covers the entire hiring cycle – from candidate sourcing to interviews, assessment, and onboarding. A key element is an AI recruiter agent that conducts initial candidate interviews independently, screens them against set criteria, and passes the results to HR teams.

Based on early implementations, clients report measurable results: driver hiring time has been reduced threefold, and HR teams save up to 60%-70% of the time previously spent on manual screening and initial calls. Candidate conversion rates have also increased, as interviews are conducted immediately and companies make decisions faster, avoiding the loss of potential hires during waiting periods.

In October 2025, the startup raised $500,000 in investment. $200,000 of the amount came from MOST Ventures, while the remaining funds were raised from private U.S. business angels. The funds will be used to develop the product, expand the team, and strengthen sales in the U.S. market.

Before focusing on the U.S., the team tested the product in Kazakhstan and Central Asia, where they gathered client feedback. Today, Call2action.ai is focusing on the U.S. market as the most promising growth area for the trucking industry. It plans to expand platform functionality for large carriers, grow its commercial client base, strengthen partnerships, and increase its presence at industry events. The company’s long-term goal is to build a global AI platform for high-volume hiring in logistics and related industries.