How Artificial Intelligence Transforms Education in Kazakhstan

Artificial intelligence technology is transforming education across the globe. Educational institutions now use AI-based systems which deliver customized learning experiences while enhancing student involvement and streamlining educational processes. The government of Kazakhstan, like many other countries, is actively working to integrate these innovations into its education system. Yet this digital transformation raises a critical question: which students will benefit most from AI-driven education?

I encountered this question firsthand when I visited a tiny rural educational facility during the previous academic year. The school director displayed four outdated desktop computers shared by hundreds of students. During my brief visit, the internet connection failed twice. Despite these limitations, the teachers demonstrated a strong commitment to incorporating digital tools into their teaching. Their main challenge stemmed from limited access to basic digital resources.

That experience has stayed with me as discussions around AI in education have intensified. AI technology has the potential to create significant positive changes when implemented correctly. The adaptive learning systems adjust educational content to individual student requirements by providing additional support to struggling students and enabling advanced learners to progress at their own pace. AI tutors can assist students after school with language learning, mathematics and exam preparation. At the same time, automation can reduce teachers’ administrative workloads, enabling them to focus on creative teaching, mentoring, and human connection.

The benefits of AI education will remain out of reach for students who lack proper access to these resources. The current situation does not provide students with equal opportunities to access these benefits.

The digital gap between urban and rural areas in Kazakhstan continues to widen. Schools outside major cities often struggle with unreliable internet access, limited availability of devices, and insufficient opportunities for teachers to develop digital skills. Students who live in urban areas, particularly those from wealthy families, now use AI language applications and online tutoring services and personalized learning platforms.

Rather than reducing inequality, AI risks deepening existing social divides. UNESCO and education specialists worldwide have warned that AI-driven learning systems may disproportionately benefit students who already have better access to technology. Without safeguards, AI implementation could entrench inequality instead of addressing it.

This is not a hypothetical concern. It is already unfolding. Students who maintain stable internet access through smartphones or laptops can access AI-based learning resources, which remain inaccessible to students without these devices. Over time, these small disparities accumulate, widening educational gaps.

To ensure AI benefits all learners, Kazakhstan’s national education strategy must place equity at its core. Successful technological transformation requires equal support across all educational institutions.

First, investment should be directed toward strengthening digital infrastructure in underserved schools. Modern education requires both high-speed internet and operational computers, which have become essential for educational success. The government should speed up its broadband expansion program by focusing on schools that lack proper digital infrastructure. The deployment of digital infrastructure becomes more affordable through public-private partnerships that also reduce the time needed for implementation.

Second, teachers should be trained rather than merely equipped with technology. AI tools achieve their maximum potential when users possess sufficient knowledge to operate them effectively. The fast pace of technological advancement creates overwhelming challenges for teachers who work at underfunded schools and rural locations. Teachers require ongoing practical training to learn about AI implementation in classrooms and how to understand algorithm-based feedback and teach students proper digital tool usage. The support system for teachers should operate continuously instead of providing a single brief training session.

Third, AI tools should be selected with a clear emphasis on equity. The government needs to select educational platforms which operate on affordable hardware and operate independently from the internet and provide free or reduced-cost subscriptions to public educational institutions. Edtech companies should be encouraged or required to design solutions that work across varying levels of device quality and internet strength.

My experience living in Kazakhstan showed me how teachers who dedicate themselves create significant changes in students’ lives. One of my teachers stayed after school to help us prepare for competitions, armed only with chalk, patience, and conviction. Imagining what such teachers could achieve with responsible, inclusive AI support highlights the enormous potential of this transformation.

The students from that rural school showed me their potential through their curiosity and eagerness but they will miss these educational opportunities unless we create immediate action for their benefit. Educational technology should remain accessible to all students regardless of their social background.

Kazakhstan has declared its commitment to digital transformation through the implementation of AI in educational systems. If implemented correctly, AI technology can create a new generation of students who possess global competitiveness and creative thinking abilities and flexible adaptability. But the success of this vision depends on making inclusion a foundational principle rather than an additional consideration.

AI technology has the power to create educational fairness but it also has the potential to deepen disadvantages. The educational system needs AI to support teachers in their work but it also risks overwhelming them with excessive tasks. The education system stands at a crossroads: AI can uplift underprivileged schools, or it can widen existing gaps. The outcome will depend on whether policymakers, educators, and technology providers place equity at the centre of their decisions.

Enthusiasm for AI in education is understandable. But enthusiasm must be matched with accountability. Before fully embracing AI’s potential, we must first ask: who gets to benefit.

The author is Temirlan Nurtazin, a graduate student at the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.