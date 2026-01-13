From Routes to Hubs: Air Traffic Reshapes Strategy

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s passenger air traffic rose 5.8% in the first 11 months of 2025 as airlines expanded fleets, airports increased capacity, and Open Skies liberalization intensified competition, said Adlet Kobenov, the head of the International Air Transport Regulation Department at the Civil Aviation Committee, in an interview with Kazinform.

Over the first 11 months of the year, Kazakh airlines carried approximately 14.3 million passengers. According to Kobenov, this reflects steady growth in line with global air travel trends. He noted that the increase is being driven primarily by fleet expansion and airport modernization, rather than by regulatory intervention.

Fleet expansion and airline growth

“To meet this growing passenger traffic, the Ministry is taking a number of measures. For example, airlines are expanding their fleets and increasing flight capacity,” said Kobenov.

He noted that this year, Air Astana and FlyArystan received new aircraft. At the same time, Kazak Air and the newly launched VJET Kazakhstan plan to acquire approximately 20 aircraft over the next five years.

According to Kobenov, current airport infrastructure can accommodate the growing passenger volume, particularly in the country’s largest cities.

“Almaty Airport launched a new terminal last year, which significantly expanded its capacity. Astana Airport currently operates two terminals, international and domestic, and continues to accommodate annual passenger growth. At present, our major airports are well prepared to handle increasing traffic volumes,” he said.

Open Skies reshapes competition

Kazakhstan’s Open Skies regime, which allows foreign airlines broader access to the market, has increased competition and expanded route choices for passengers.

“The primary objective of introducing the Open Skies regime was precisely to enhance competition between domestic carriers and foreign airlines. It has enabled the launch of new routes and provided passengers with more choices. Foreign airlines entering the market increase competition, which in turn leads to lower fares and improved service quality,” said Kobenov.

‘Ultimately, passengers are the main beneficiaries of this process,” he added.

He noted that airfares in Kazakhstan are not regulated by the government, in line with international practice recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Instead, price levels are influenced indirectly through market competition created by liberalization.

Kobenov said liberalization should be balanced with the development of competitive national airlines.

“When a foreign carrier enters the market, Kazakhstan becomes part of that airline’s global network. This gives passengers access to new destinations through international hub airports. Therefore, maintaining a balance between liberalization and support for national carriers is essential,” he said.

Route expansion targets global markets

Kazakhstan currently has air links with approximately 30 countries, operating more than 600 flights across over 130 routes.

“If we consider a seven-hour flight radius from Kazakhstan, we can potentially reach a market of nearly four billion people, almost half of the world’s population. Priority markets include China, India, Russia, Europe, and the Middle East,” said Kobenov.

This geographic reach supports efficient use of narrow-body aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 for both direct services and transit-oriented routes.

While Europe and Asia remain the main focus, Kobenov does not rule out longer-term expansion to other regions. African destinations are more distant, but potential future demand is being monitored.

On the European side, route growth continues. This year, SCAT Airlines launched flights from Shymkent to Budapest, Munich, Prague, and Belgrade. Southeast Asia has also seen rising passenger demand, while China and the Middle East remain among the most popular destinations for travelers from Kazakhstan.

Transit traffic and hub development

Kobenov said transit traffic is central to Kazakhstan’s long-term aviation strategy, given the limited size of the domestic market.

“This is one of the Ministry’s strategic priorities. (…) The domestic market alone is limited, so to further develop the aviation industry and the broader economy, transit traffic is essential. Our role is to create a favorable environment for both national and foreign carriers to operate through Kazakhstan and connect major global regions,” said Kobenov.

Rather than relying on a single hub, Kazakhstan is developing several airports with distinct roles within its aviation network. Almaty, Astana, Shymkent, Karaganda, Aktau and Aktobe are being positioned as key hubs based on regional demand and connectivity potential.

“Each hub has its own advantages and specific role depending on the regions it serves. Their development is tailored to different market needs and connectivity goals,” said Kobenov.

