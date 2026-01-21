FC Kairat Suffers Defeat Against Club Brugge in Champions League Home Match 

ALMATY – Kazakhstan’s FC Kairat suffered a heavy 4:1 defeat to Belgium’s Club Brugge in a UEFA Champions League group-stage match played at Astana Arena on Jan. 20.

The visitors dominated from the opening minutes, applying high pressure and controlling possession. Club Brugge came close early on when Mamadou Diakhon struck the post, signaling the Belgian side’s attacking intent.

The breakthrough arrived midway through the first half as Aleksandar Stanković opened the scoring, before Hans Vanaken doubled the lead just minutes later, capitalizing on defensive lapses by the home side.

Club Brugge maintained control after the break and extended their advantage in the 74th minute through Mateo Vermant. Brandon Mechele added a fourth goal soon after, effectively putting the result beyond doubt. Kairat managed a consolation goal in stoppage time when midfielder Adilet Sadybekov found the net.

Following the match, Kairat head coach Rafael Urazbakhtin acknowledged the gap in class and emphasized the cost of mistakes at the elite level.

“When you play against an opponent of this quality, every mistake becomes fatal. In the Kazakhstan league, you might get away with errors. Here, if you make a mistake, you are immediately punished,” he said.

The coach added that the first two goals could have been avoided with more disciplined play.

“These were situations where we needed to act more calmly and correctly. We spoke about this beforehand, especially about second-ball situations, but simple errors led directly to goals,” Urazbakhtin said.

Speaking after the match, Club Brugge head coach Ivan Leko said his team’s mentality was decisive.

“Before the game, we felt some tension because we didn’t know what to expect. In the end, this match showed how high the level of Belgian football is today. That’s important for our football as a whole,” he said, cautioning against underestimating the Kazakh side.

“Even though many call Kairat a weak team, winning 4:1 at this level is not easy at all. This is still the Champions League,” Leko said.

Following the victory, Club Brugge moved up to seven points in the group standings, while Kairat remained on one point. The Kazakh club will conclude its Champions League campaign on Jan. 28 with an away match against Arsenal in London.