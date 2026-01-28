EDB Moves Deeper Into Gulf Markets With UAE Dirham Bond on ADX

ASTANA — The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has appointed BHM Capital as lead manager for its upcoming UAE Dirham-denominated bond issuance, which will be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

The bond aims to expand local-currency funding options, offer investors exposure to the multilateral development bank, and finance high-impact projects across Central Asia, reported the EDB press service on Jan. 27.

The appointment followed the signing of a mandate letter in the presence of EDB Deputy Chair Daniyar Imangaliyev and CEO Business & Front Office at BHM Capital Hatim Al Atabani. BHM Capital expressed its honor at being selected and highlighted its capabilities in structuring and managing fixed-income instruments, as well as its commitment to supporting the UAE’s capital markets.

Imangaliyev emphasized that BHM Capital’s expertise in local markets and regulatory knowledge would provide a solid foundation for the transaction. He noted that EDB has already raised AED 385 million (US$105 million) in UAE Dirhams and that the new bond listing on ADX would broaden the investor base and enhance transparency.

“Promoting the integration of the financial markets of the bank’s member states with international capital markets is one of the core elements of EDB’s mandate. There is growing investor interest from Kazakhstan and Armenia in UAE Dirham-denominated bonds, and the bank aims to create conditions enabling investors from these countries to participate in the ADX-listed bond issuance,” he said.

The bond’s listing underscores ADX’s role as a platform for international issuers seeking regional liquidity and access to the UAE’s diverse investor base.