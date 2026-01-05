EBRD Supports Expansion of Renewable Energy and Logistics Infrastructure in Kazakhstan

ALMATY — The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to 25 million euros (approximately US$27 million) to support the expansion of Sarens Kazakhstan, strengthening the country’s capacity in renewable energy development and logistics infrastructure.

The financing will enable Sarens Kazakhstan, a wholly owned subsidiary of Belgium-based Sarens Group, to scale up its operations in heavy lifting, engineered transportation, and installation services, reported the company’s press service on Jan. 5.

Boosting wind energy capacity

According to the EBRD, the funds will be used to acquire high-capacity cranes, specialized trailers, and other purpose-built vehicles, as well as to support the company’s working capital needs. The new equipment is expected to enable the installation of at least 11.75 gigawatts of additional wind power capacity.

This expansion aims to increase the share of renewable energy in total electricity generation to 15% by 2030. Wind energy remains a central pillar of this transition, particularly in regions with strong natural potential for large-scale projects.

Supporting the Trans-Caspian Corridor

Beyond renewables, the project will also contribute to the development of logistics infrastructure linked to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. This corridor is increasingly viewed as a strategic and sustainable transport link between Europe and Central Asia, enhancing regional connectivity and supply chain resilience.

By strengthening heavy-lift and transport capabilities, the project is expected to facilitate the movement and installation of oversized industrial components required for both energy and transport infrastructure.

Long-term financing amid market constraints

The EBRD noted that the loan offers a longer maturity than is currently available from local commercial banks, addressing a key financing gap for capital-intensive infrastructure projects. The investment aligns with the bank’s broader mandate to support green economic transformation and sustainable infrastructure development across its regions of operation.

Kazakhstan remains one of the EBRD’s largest partner countries. To date, the bank has invested nearly 10.3 billion euros (U$11.1 billion) in Kazakhstan across 342 projects, with the majority of funding directed to private sector development and entrepreneurship.

The latest financing underscores the EBRD’s continued focus on supporting Kazakhstan’s energy transition while strengthening its role as a regional logistics hub.