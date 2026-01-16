Cultural Highlights to Bring Warmth to Winter Weekend 

ASTANA – Winters in Kazakhstan have a way of shrinking the city to its essentials: home, work, and the route between the two. As the cold settles in, The Astana Times editorial team has curated a line-up of events that offer warmth of a different kind, from classical ballet and chamber music to iconic Kazakh legends and magical fairy tales. Make sure to unwind and make the most of your weekend with this cultural calendar.

Astana

“Swan Lake” ballet, Jan. 16-18

A timeless ballet that needs no introduction. “Swan Lake” is a story of eternal love, graceful choreography, and music that continues to captivate audiences worldwide. It is a perfect choice for a classic cultural evening.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1 Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

“The Art of the Quartet” concert, Jan. 17

Intimate chamber music celebrating the beauty of string quartet performance. A refined musical dialogue paired with a warm, cozy atmosphere for true music lovers.

Venue: Erkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic; 32 Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

“Anna Karenina. Pages of a Novel” performance, Jan. 17-18

Stage interpretation of Leo Tolstoy’s novel, unfolding a story of love, difficult choices, and deep inner conflict. Drama, music and emotion come together to bring the characters’ inner worlds to life.

Venue: Kalibek Kuanyshbaev Kazakh Music and Drama Theater; 8/1 Kuanyshbaev Street. Tickets are available here.

“Kyz Zhibek” musical, Jan. 18

Explore Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage through this performance. The legendary story of love, fate, and sacrifice follows Kyz Zhibek and Tolegen on a tragic yet beautiful journey, brought to life through powerful music and impressive stage design.

Venue: Musical Theater for Young Spectators; 47B Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Hollywood Soundtracks” concert, Jan. 17

Enjoy an evening of iconic movie music performed by a live orchestra. From thrilling adventures to heartfelt melodies, this concert captures the emotion and magic of Hollywood films, creating a memorable experience for cinema and music lovers alike.

Venue: Smart Point; 280 Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Courchevel Air Fest, Jan. 17

A vibrant music festival with high-energy vibes and unforgettable beats. Expect dynamic performances, a sense of freedom and an unforgettable night of rhythm.

Venue: Queen Mountain Resort; 375/1 Kerey-Zhanibek Handar Street. Tickets are available here.

“Aladdin” performance, Jan. 17-18

Magical Eastern fairy tale full of adventure, bright visuals and beloved characters. Perfect for families and anyone looking for a touch of wonder.

Venue: Total Theater; 114 Shevchenko Street. Tickets are available here.

“The Retro Cinema Songs” concert, Jan. 18

Romantic candlelight concert featuring songs from classic films. Soft lighting, nostalgic melodies, and an intimate setting set the perfect mood for the evening.

Venue: Jambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic; 35 Kaldayakov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Turandot” opera, Jan. 18

The grandeur of Italian opera meets Kazakh stage mastery. Don’t miss this powerful love story filled with mystery, sacrifice, and unforgettable arias. The plot captivates from the first scene: the cold yet enchanting Princess Turandot challenges her suitors with three riddles. Answer correctly, and she is yours. Fail – and face death. When Prince Calaf steps forward, he is ready to risk everything for love.

Venue: Zhas Sakhna Theater; 117 Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.