Astana Prepares for Epiphany Bathing Celebrations on Jan. 18-19

By Dana Omirgazy in Astana, Editor’s Picks on 17 January 2026

ASTANA – Orthodox churches in Kazakhstan’s capital will celebrate Epiphany on January 18-19, with traditional ice-hole bathing organized at the Astana’s Capital Park embankment. Four ice holes will be equipped for the event, with bathing open from 8.00 p.m. to 2.00 a.m. on Sunday and from 8.00 a.m. to 11.00 p.m. on Monday. Rescuers, police officers, and medical teams will be on duty, with an ambulance stationed on site.

Photo credit: azh.kz Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

Authorities urged participants to warm up beforehand, avoid large gatherings, refrain from alcohol, and use only designated bathing areas to ensure safety.

In the surrounding Akmola Region, 56 official Epiphany bathing sites have been set up, with around-the-clock supervision. Approximately 20,000 residents take part annually. Lifeguards, equipment, and safety measures are in place, and officials reminded participants to follow all safety rules, including limiting time in the water, supervising children, and avoiding bathing for those with chronic illnesses, reported Kazinform on Jan. 16.


