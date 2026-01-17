Astana Joins European Network for Accessible Tourism

ALMATY – Astana has officially joined the European Network for Accessible Tourism (ENAT), becoming the first city from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) to be admitted to the European platform, the city administration’s press service reported on Jan. 14.

The inclusion marks international recognition of Astana’s efforts to build an inclusive urban environment for residents and visitors with disabilities, aligning the city with European standards of accessible tourism.

According to the city administration, Astana is home to approximately 43,000 people with disabilities, including more than 31,000 adults and nearly 12,000 children. These figures have served as the foundation for systemic changes in urban planning and tourism infrastructure.

“These numbers became the basis for systemic transformation. The city is adapting and setting benchmarks for inclusivity by combining new technologies, education and social responsibility,” said Vyacheslav Pak, chairman of the Eurasian Association for the Development of an Inclusive Society.

Accessible mobility has been identified as a key priority. Since 2014, Astana has been training public transport drivers according to international standards for serving passengers with limited mobility. As a result, 92.6% of the city’s public transport fleet, more than 1,600 out of 1,750 vehicles, is now equipped with ramps.

Cultural accessibility has also been significantly expanded. Seven museums in Kazakhstan, including the National Museum in Astana, have been adapted to meet inclusive standards. With support from the United Nations Development Program, museums are equipped with trilingual audio guides, sensory screens, sign language displays and tactile descriptions in Braille.

Theaters have followed the same inclusive approach. The Astana Opera was designed in accordance with international accessibility standards, featuring ramps, dedicated elevators, wide doorways and designated seating areas for wheelchair users, along with tactile navigation elements.

The city continues to expand its inclusivity efforts. More than 200 employees of tourist attractions have completed training in inclusive service standards, while new initiatives are being developed in direct collaboration with people with disabilities.