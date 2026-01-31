Almaty Zoo Welcomes Rare Animals From South America

ASTANA — Rare representatives of South American fauna have arrived at Almaty Zoo — a pair of tamanduas, also known as four-clawed anteaters, reported Kazinform on Jan. 27.

Tamanduas are considered some of the most unusual animals. Their closest relatives are sloths, and they are known for their friendly nature, playfulness and high activity levels.

The animals’ diet includes insects and special feed, which the tamanduas skillfully eat using their long, sticky tongues.

According to the zoo, the new residents, Theo and Lara, were born in April 2023.

“We hope they enjoy their time with us and that in the future they will delight us with offspring,” said the zoo officials.