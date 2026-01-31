Almaty Zoo Welcomes Rare Animals From South America

By Staff Report in Nation on 31 January 2026

ASTANA — Rare representatives of South American fauna have arrived at Almaty Zoo — a pair of tamanduas, also known as four-clawed anteaters, reported Kazinform on Jan. 27. 

Photo credit: Almaty Zoo

Tamanduas are considered some of the most unusual animals. Their closest relatives are sloths, and they are known for their friendly nature, playfulness and high activity levels.

The animals’ diet includes insects and special feed, which the tamanduas skillfully eat using their long, sticky tongues.

According to the zoo, the new residents, Theo and Lara, were born in April 2023.

“We hope they enjoy their time with us and that in the future they will delight us with offspring,” said the zoo officials. 


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »