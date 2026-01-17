Almaty Region Lures $2.5 Billion in Investments in 2025

ASTANA – The Almaty Region attracted 1.3 trillion (US$2.5 billion) in investments in 2025, nearly 30% more than a year earlier, said the region’s akim (governor) Marat Sultangaziyev.

Sultangaziyev shared the figures during a working visit by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov to the region, reported the government’s press office on Jan. 15.

More than 72,000 jobs were created across various sectors, including over 58,528 permanent positions. The region continues to strengthen its role as a key industrial and logistics hub, supported by the development of transport and warehouse infrastructure.

Bektenov visited several industrial and logistics facilities to monitor investment development and economic diversification efforts in the region.

“Our goal is to produce goods with high added value. That is why it is important to consistently develop processing, logistics, and exports, while ensuring stable and predictable conditions for business growth,” said Bektenov.

Bektenov also visited the Imagine Apple Logistics center located in the village of Kokozeq of the Karasay district. The project focuses on integrating warehouse, transportation, and management processes to support domestic and interregional supply chains. The initiative is expected to attract over 50 billion tenge (US$97.8 million) in investments and create more than 1,000 permanent jobs.

Officials noted that the total warehouse space in the region has increased 17.5 times over the past three years, reaching nearly 153,900 square meters.

Another key stop was Mareven Food Tien-Shan, a major food manufacturer with an annual production capacity of 160,000 tons. Since 2015, the company has invested 35 billion tenge (US$68.5 million) and created around 700 jobs. The enterprise plans to invest an additional 4.5 billion tenge (US$8.8 million) in 2026 to expand production capacity.

The Prime Minister also reviewed developments in agricultural processing, including a grain-processing complex in Kapshagai that produces flour, vegetable oil, and animal feed from locally sourced raw materials. The facility exports most of its products to China and Southeast Asia.

Bektenov was also briefed on the broader development of the agricultural sector and the range of products manufactured in the Almaty Region.

The development of export-oriented processing industries has contributed to steady growth in manufacturing exports. In the first eight months of 2025, exports reached $618.5 million, up 28.5% compared to the same period last year, with processed goods accounting for nearly 90% of total exports.